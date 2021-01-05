Actress Kimie Muroya is Inspired to Improve Her Health in Antarctica Exclusive Clip

Women often thrive the most when they form and maintain intimate friendships with their fellow females. That’s certainly true for the characters played by genre veteran, Chloë Levine and film newcomer, Kimmie Muroya in the new romantic comedy, ‘Antarctica.’ The movie’s two co-protagonists and life-long best friends, Kat and Janet, must rely on each other to cope with life pressures as they face their last year of high school in small-town USA.

The coming-of-age film is now playing on digital platforms, including Breaker, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Dish, Spectrum and Youtube, in the USA and Canada, courtesy of Breaker Studios and Comedy Dynamics. In honor of ‘Antarctica’s release, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the movie, which is titled ‘Femtrexl.’

The clip features Janet as she’s watching television and sees a commercial for the title anti-depressant pill, which promises that it can help women who are feeling overwhelmed by their emotions. Janet becomes even more intrigued when the ad claims it can help women manage their weight without dieting, and quickly ponders if she should call the prescription drug’s hotline for a free trial.

The comedy is the second feature film from writer-director-producer, Keith Bearden. In addition to Levine and Muroya, the former of whom also served as an executive producer, ‘Antarctica’ also stars Clea Lewis, Damian Young and Bubba Weiler.

Breaker Studios and Comedy Dynamics have unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Antarctica’:

Life-long friends Kat and Janet (Levine and Muroya) see everything flipped upside down as they hit senior year. Shy Kat is now popular and hooking up at parties, while misfit Janet is put on strange medication for her bad behavior. Things get even odder when Janet meets a cute boy who might be a time traveler, and Kat’s panicked parents send her off to sex rehab. The friends must ponder if anything make their life in the suburbs normal again.