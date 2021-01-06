The Italian Job: Explosive New Testimony on Dominion Election Fraud

A former IT contractor for the Italian military testified in federal court in Rome that while he was working for Leonardo, SpA in Pescara, Italy he helped rig the U.S. election against Trump by using the companies satellites; $1 billion in U.S. contracts now suspect

It was a solemn day in a federal court room in Rome, when Arturo d’Ello took the stand. The former employee of the 8th largest defense contractor in the world Leonardo SpA — which is partially owned by the Italian government –began his shocking testimony with the usual swearing in on the Bible. That was the last thing that was ordinary about the day.

As the crowd gasped, he outlined the scheme that proved successful in using Leonardo computer systems and military satellites located in Pescara, Italy to help Dominion steal the U.S. election for Joseph Biden. He explained how recent reports of a hack at Leonardo were orchestrated to cover their tracks.

The news connects the dots between Eric Coomer’s actions for Dominion Voting Systems in the U.S., the CIA raid in Frankfurt, Germany to protect Dominion’s servers and destroy the evidence of election fraud, and now the actions at Leonardo in Italy.

It even ropes in the deep state in the U.S. government. According to the Federal Enquirer, the U.S. government has awarded $1 billion in contracts to Leonardo SpA in the last year.

In a press release, Nations In Action, a government transparency organization, partnering with the Institute of Good Governance, stated, “This is the long awaited proof that a flawless plot to take down America was executed with extraordinary resources and global involvement. Americans and elected officials now have proof that the election was indeed stolen. This provides the mechanism for each state to recall their slate of electors immediately or face lawsuits and request all federal government agencies to lock down all internal communications, equipment and documentation from the Rome Embassy.”

“Make no mistake, this is a coup d’etat that we will stop in the name of justice and free and fair elections,” stated Maria Strollo Zack, Chairman of Nations in Action.

