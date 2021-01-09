Actress Biljana ?ekic Must Hide a Devastating Truth During the Holocaust in Dara iz Jasenovca Exclusive Clip

Fighting to safeguard the lives and innocence of young children, particularly during times of worldwide war, is a daunting task for many people. The process is even more challenging when the protector is a child themself. That’s certainly the case for the eponymous character of the new war movie, ‘Dara iz Jasenovca.’

Dara’s arduous journey to save the lives of the two young boys she’s been caring for is highlighted in the historical drama, which personalizes the untold story of the title violent Holocaust-era concentration camp complex. ‘Dara iz Jasenovca’ is the first feature film that sheds light on a part of history that has been mainly concealed from the public eye. Even to this day, there’s controversy over how many lives were actually taken at Jasenovac.

101 Studio will release the movie in select theaters on February 5. The drama’s upcoming distribution comes after it was selected as the Serbian entry for the Best International Feature Film at this spring’s 93rd Academy Awards.

In honor of ‘Dara iz Jasenovca’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip, which is titled ‘Tell Them She Will Come Back.’ The clip follows Dara (Biljana ?ekic), a 10-year-old Holocaust victim, as she’s forced to hide the terrible news that the mother of the two boys she’s been looking after while they’re imprisoned together at Jasenovac will not be returning to get them.

The movie was written by Natasa Drakulic, and directed and produced by Predrag Peter Antonijevic. In addition to Cekic, the drama also stars Anja Stanic, Zlatan Vidovic, Luka Saranovic, Jakov Saranovic, Simon Saranovic, Sandra Ljubojevic, Nikola Radulj, Rajko Lukac, Vesna Kljajic Ristovic, Nikolina Friganovic, Igor Dordevic, Natasa Ninkovic and Marko Pipic.

101 Studio has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Dara iz Jasenovca’:

In 1940s Croatia, 10-year-old Dara comes face-to-face with the horrors of the Holocaust era after she is sent with her mother and siblings to the concentration camp complex known as Jasenovac. Overseen by vicious emissaries of the fascist Ustase government, the facility, the only operational death camp during World War II not created or run by the Germans, is tasked with murdering Serbs, Jews and Roma people-and re-educating the few children deemed worthy of rehabilitation. As unspeakable atrocities unfold all around her, Dara must summon tremendous courage to protect her infant brother from a terrible fate, safeguard her own survival and plot a precarious path toward freedom.

