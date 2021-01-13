The London Cold Case Unit Discover a Missing Woman’s Dress on Waking the Dead

It takes a special police force to be able to contend with society’s most reprehensible crimes, including fanaticism within different religions, international organized crime, war crimes and murder. But the fictional London-based Cold Case unit is readily able to handle any challenge that comes its way on the hit British crime drama television series, ‘Waking the Dead.’ The team is composed of highly skilled CID police officers, a psychological profiler and a forensic scientist who fearlessly do whatever it takes to track down the perpetrators of unsolved transgressions.

The International Emmy Award-winning police procedural has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run. The show was celebrated when it originally aired on BBC One between 2000-2011.

Repeats of ‘Waking the Dead’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 6:05-8:45pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode of Series 2 of ‘Waking the Dead,’ which is titled ‘Thin Air,’ was written by Ed Whitmore, and directed by Edward Bennett. The episode shows how the dress of a woman who disappeared 12 years earlier on Hampstead Heath is found in a lock-up.

