Actor Dean Imperial Enters the Gig Economy Through Quantum Cabling in Lapsis Exclusive Clip

Actor Dean Imperial Enters the Gig Economy Through Quantum Cabling in Lapsis Exclusive Clip

Actor Dean Imperial appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-editor Noah Hutton’s sci-fi film, ‘Lapsis.’

The ever-changing world markets are influencing the existences of people of all economic classes. Actor Dean Imperial‘s protagonist of Ray in the upcoming sci-fi movie, ‘Lapsis,’ is forced to take on a new blue-collar job in an ever-changing gig economy, in an effort to take care of his ailing younger brother, but is ultimately faced with increasing socioeconomic inequality.

Film Movement will release the drama tomorrow, Friday, February 11, on Virtual Cinema. The official distribution comes after ‘Lapsis’ was selected to have its World Premiere during last year’s SXSW.

In honor of ‘Lapsis’ release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the movie. The clip follows Ray as he enters the Quantum Expo, where he’s met by a company employee who explains to him what his schedule will be like for the day. Ray then walks around the expo’s showroom, during which time he gathers more information about Quantum Cabling. He then heads into the convention center’s screening room, where he, along with other new employees of the company, watch an informational tutorial video about Quantum Cabling.

Noah Hutton wrote, directed and edited the drama. The filmmaker was recently nominated for the Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards. In addition to Imperial, ‘Lapsis’ also stars Madeline Wise, Babe Howard, Dora Madison, Ivory Aquino, Frank Wood, James McDaniel, Arliss Howard, and Pooya Mohseni.

Set in an alternate reality in the near future in New York, ‘Lapsis’ follows the quantum computing revolution as it begins, leaving investors are line their pockets in the quantum trading market. Building the network, though, requires miles of infrastructure to be laid between huge magnetic cubes by cablers-unprotected gig workers who compete against robots to pull wires over rough terrain.

Queens deliveryman Ray Tincelli is skeptical of new technology, and the buy-into start cabling is steep. But he’s struggles to support himself and his ailing younger brother, who suffers from a mysterious illness. So, when Rays cores a shady permit, he believes their fortunes may have finally changed. What he doesn’t expect is to be pulled into a conspiracy involving hostile cablers, corporate greed and the mysterious Lapsis, who may have previously owned his cabling medallion.

