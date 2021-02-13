Connect with us

The Relationships Between Eleanor, Joe and Major Quarrie are Finally Resolved on Bramwell

A scene from the British medical television drama series, ‘Bramwell.’

The fight for female equality is an ever-lasting one, as strong-willed women have struggled to prove their worth in the professional world for centuries. Jemma Redgrave’s eponymous character of Dr. Eleanor Bramwell on the British television series, ‘Bramwell,’ challenges the domination of men in the medical field, as she runs a free hospital for the poor in the East End of London during the late Victorian era.

The medical drama, which originally aired for four series in the mid-1990s on ITV, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Bramwell’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 7:50pm-9:45pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from Series 4 of ‘Bramwell,’ which is called ‘Loose Women,’ was written by Lucy Gannon, and directed by Tim Whitby. The episode follows a brothel as it catches on fire, which causes dark secrets to be revealed. The revelations lead the relationships between Eleanor, Joe and Major Quarrie to finally be resolved.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

