Video Interview: Clara Aranovich, Dana Drori and Kasey Elise Talk Into the Dark: Tentacles (Exclusive)

Published on

Blumhouse Television has release the official key art for director Clara Aranovich’s psychosexual horror-thriller, ‘Into the Dark: Tentacles,’ which stars Dana Drori and Casey Deidrick.

New romance is becoming dangerous-and even deadly-this Valentine’s Day weekend, as ‘Tentacles,’ the latest entry of the hit Blumhouse Television horror event series, ‘Into the Dark,’ has been released. The new fantasy film is premiering on Hulu this weekend, in honor of the holiday of romantic love.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the 11th feature-length installment of ‘Into the Dark‘s second season is a psychosexual thriller about a young Los Angeles couple-Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick)-who fall head over heels into a new romance. They entwine their lives until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying. The episode takes inspiration from the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics at play, as well as the dangers of losing yourself.

In addition to Drori and Deidrick, ‘Tentacle’ also stars Kasey Elise and Evan Williams. The latest movie in the ‘Into the Dark‘ series was written by Alexandra Pechman, who created the idea for the story with Nick Antosca. The drama was directed and executive produced by Clara Aranovich.

Hulu’s ‘Into The Dark‘ is a monthly horror event series from award-winning producer, Jason Blum, and his independent TV studio, Blumhouse Television. Each feature-length episode is inspired by a holiday, and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. The series has explored nearly every facet of the horror genre, and with the latest installment, presents a twist on gender roles in modern horror.

Aranovich, Drori and Elise generously took the time recently to talk about directing and starring in ‘Tentacles’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker and actresses discussed why they were interested in helming and acting in the film, and how they became attached to the latest installment of the ‘Into the Dark’ franchise; what their collaboration process was like while they were building the relationships between the characters; and what it means to them to have been able to work with both Blumhouse Television and Hulu on the hit horror series.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Aranovich, Drori and Elise above, and the official trailer for 'Tentacles' below.

ShockYa's Karen Benardello exclusively interviews director-producer Clara Aranovich and actresses Dana Drori and Kasey Elise about their Blumhouse horror film, 'Into the Dark: Tentacles.'

