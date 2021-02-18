Mario DeNardo Makes His Introduction in Nest of Vampires Exclusive Clip

Connect with us

A shot from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Chris Sanders’s horror film, ‘Nest of Vampires.’

A vampiric cult is unleashing a hold over humanity across England in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Nest of Vampires.’ The title antagonists will sink their teeth into viewers when the drama’s released on digital platforms in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia on March 16, courtesy of Black Coppice Films.

In honor of the drama being distributed on on such platforms as Amazon, Tubi and iTunes, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Mario Introduction.’ In the clip, the title character, who’s played by Jon-Paul Gates, surprises his latest victim while she’s looking through a set of papers.

Chris Sanders made his feature film writing, directorial and producing duties on ‘Nest of Vampires.’ In addition to Gates, the movie also stars Hans Hernke, Tom Hendryk, D’Angeles Campos, Peter Mahoney, Rosanne Priest and Shawn C.Phillips

‘Nest of Vampires’ follows an MI5 agent who travels from London to rural England in search of the people who murdered his wife and kidnapped his only daughter. During his investigation, he uncovers a ruthless vampiric cult that’s heavily embroiled in human trafficking and Satanic cult worship.

