Paterson Joseph Has Girlfriend Problems on Soldier, Soldier

A scene from the British military drama series, ‘Soldier Soldier.’

The changes made during the aftermath of war can be just as vital, or even more so, than during times of international conflict. That’s certainly true for the title group of soldiers in ‘B’ Company, 1st Battalion of The King’s Fusiliers in the military series, ‘Soldier Soldier.’

The British television show focuses on the daily lives of the fictional British Army infantry regiment, which is loosely based on the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. ‘Soldier Soldier,’ which is set in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War, is a dramatization of army life in the early to mid-1990s, when the British Army was undergoing significant change. The drama series originally aired on ITV network between 1991 to 1997.

Repeats of ‘Soldier Soldier’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 9:15am-10:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The eighth episode of Series 4 of ‘Soldier Soldier,’ which is titled ‘Baby Love,’ was written by Michael Jenner, and directed by Anthony Garner. The episode follows Nelson (Paterson Joseph) as he has girlfriend problems. Meanwhile, Garvey (Daniel Flynn) meets an interesting woman, but it’s far from love at first sight. Joy (Annabelle Apsion) also brings home the new baby.

