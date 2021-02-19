Connect with us

Sarah Booth Assures Daved Wilkins that Accidents Happen in Last Call Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Sarah Booth Assures Daved Wilkins that Accidents Happen in Last Call Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actress Sarah Booth and actor-co-writer-producer Daved Wilkins appear in ShockYa’s exclusive clip, ‘Accidents Happen,’ from co-writer-director-producer Gavin Michael Booth’s drama, ‘Last Call.’

A chance encounter between two strangers has ultimately changed their destinies in the drama, ‘Last Call.’ The strangers’ fates, which are going to be forever intertwined, are being chronicled on screen, as Mill Creek Entertainment is set to distribute the feature on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital and VOD this Tuesday, February 23.

In honor of ‘Last Call’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip, which is titled ‘Accidents Happen,’ features actor Daved Wilkins and actress Sarah Booth. In the clip, Wilkins’ character, Scott, becomes overwhelmed with grief and anger when he shares his story with Booth’s character, Beth.

The critically acclaimed film tells the story of two strangers-Scott and Beth-as they’re destined to intervene in each other’s lives after a misdial fates them together forever. Beth is a late-night janitor who accidentally answers a call from Scott, who believes he has dialed a suicide prevention hotline. The movie presents both ends of a harrowing phone call that has Beth navigating a life-changing conversation as she attempts to aide Scott within her limited means.

‘Last Call’ is a split screen real-time film. The entire drama is comprised of two single-take shots, which are merged together and without cuts. The movie plays out with two camera crews as the story follow each character through their coincidental encounter.

The drama was directed by Gavin Michael Booth, who also co-wrote and produced the feature with Wilkins. ‘Last Call’ won several awards at a variety of film festivals, including Best Director at the Satisfied Eye International Film Festival and Best Actress at the CKF International Film Festival and the Hamilton Film Festival.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Last Call Clip: Accidents Happen
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Last Call Clip: Accidents Happen
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director-producer Gavin Michael Booth's drama, 'Last Call,' which is titled 'Accidents Happen,' and features actor-co-writer-producer Daved Wilkins and actress Sarah Booth.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top