River Rafting Becomes a Terrifyingly Fatal Nightmare in The Canyonlands Exclusive Clip

Five river rafters who win a seemingly exciting camping trip are horrified to learn that their adventure has taken a deadly turn in the upcoming thriller, ‘The Canyonlands.’ The group’s fatal adventure is set to unfold when the film is released in theaters across the U.S. on March 5, an then on all VOD and digital platforms on March 9, by Freestyle Digital Media. In honor of the drama’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Fire.’

‘The Canyonlands’ follows the contest winners after they’re awarded a trip rafting down the Colorado River in Utah. But their adventure takes a deadly turn when they camp off the river for the night, and find out they aren’t the only ones out in the remote camping ground. The winners and their troubled guide struggle to survive their rafting trip in the rugged title canyonlands after they discover an evil presence is lurking among them.

Brendan Devane wrote, directed and produced the horror movie. ‘The Canyonlands’ stars Stephanie Barkley, Marqus Bobesich, Wayne Charles Baker, Dennis Connors, Sheldon Brown, Ariana Anderson, Jesse Buck-Brennan, Lauren Capkanis, Larry Yazzie and Linda Villanueva.