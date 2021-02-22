Video Interview: Kaitlyn Bernard and Brenna Llewellyn Talk The Sinners (Exclusive)

The people who are the most at peace with themselves and their existences are often those who have the courage to take risks and pursue the ambitions they have set for themselves. That’s certainly the case for both the filmmakers and characters of the new horror movie, ‘The Sinners,’ which is inspired by such ’90s teen cult classics as ‘Jawbreaker,’ ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Scream.’ Driven by a diverse cast and crew, who, like the protagonists, aren’t afraid to take control over their own lives, ‘The Sinners’ relatably emphasizes how far people will go to break down the barriers that are holding them back.

Courtney Paige made her feature film directorial debut on ‘The Sinners,’ which she also co-wrote with Erin Hazlehurst and Madison Smith. Brainstorm Media released the drama this past weekend On Demand.

‘The Sinners’ follows seven girls from a religious high school as they decide to rebel against their families and town by starting a cult where they embody the seven deadly sins. Grace Carver (Kaitlyn Bernard), the daughter of the local pastor (Tahmoh Penikett) and most popular girl in school, discovers that one of her friends, Aubrey Miller (Brenna Llewellyn), has gone against her and revealed all of their group’s secrets to the adults in their lives.

So Grace decides that action must be taken. As a scare tactic, she convinces the five other girls in the group to kidnap Aubrey, but in the middle of an argument, she goes missing. As the remainder of their cult begins to be targeted, Grace and the rest of her friends realize there’s a much darker secret behind their small town. The girls question whether they’ll survive the rest of the school year as they start investigating the mystery behind why they’re being targeted. If they can’t figure it out, they could become suspects, or worse, victims.

Bernard and Llewellyn generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘The Sinners’ during an exclusive interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actresses discussed what elements of their respective characters, as well as the overall script, that drew them to sign on to star in the movie; what the experience of collaborating with Paige, each other and the rest of their co-stars was like while they were playing their roles; and why they feel that it’s important to have so many women in front of, and behind, the camera of genre-driven films like ‘The Sinners.’

Watch our exclusive video interview with Bernard and Llewellyn above, and the official trailer for ‘The Sinners’ below.