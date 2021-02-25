Credit Suisse Director Thomas Rohner Caught “Churning” Children

The troubled Swiss bank’s top exec has been caught executing millions of dollars in unnecessary transactions to generate excessive fees with childrens accounts.

They call it “Churning.” And it’s both a cardinal sin and a dirty little secret in the Swiss finance world. And it’s strictly illegal. According to the Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project, it’s commonplace at Credit Suisse (Read their 2016 report here). Still, churning children is deeply sick.

Managing Director Thomas Rohner is at the heart of the scam, which executes unrequested transactions solely to generate fees for the bank. Insiders say Rhoner and his associates typically target accounts without much activity, signaling that the owner is not paying attention to the activity. One frequently targeted type of account is money being held in trusts on behalf of underage children.

Well, now Rhoner and his partner in the scheme Yves Neuenschwander have been caught churning a six year old and a four year old, charging them $2.5 million on transactions that yielded only $250,000.

“It’s like they raped my kids bank accounts,” said the wealthy father of the boys. “So I’m coming for you guys. I’m coming for your whole bank.”

The bank is known as one of the most corrupt of all. Less than a year ago its CEO Tidjan Thiam had to resign for spying on his own employees. In September, Switzerland’s banking authority FINMA announced it was enacting enforcement activities against Credit Suisse.