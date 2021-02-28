A Philanthropist’s Murdered in Broad Daylight at a Charity Fundraiser on Death in Paradise

Paradise isn’t always as luxurious as people are led to believe. That’s certainly the case for the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie in the British-French crime drama television series, ‘Death in Paradise.’ The popular show, which is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, features several London detectives as they investigate murder cases across Saint Marie.

Episode eight of Series 2 of ‘Death in Paradise,’ which is titled ‘A Deadly Party,’ was written by Robert Thorogood, and directed by Alrick Riley. The episode follows a philanthropist who’s murdered in broad daylight at a charity fundraiser.

