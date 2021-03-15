Lane Comes to Terms with Life After UCOS on New Tricks

Some unsolved crimes can soon become forgotten by the general public, but a dedicated group of officers refuse to give up hope that the perpetrators will eventually be caught and brought to justice. The determined members of the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS), a fictional division within London’s Metropolitan Police Service, are devoted to re-investigating those unresolved offensives on the popular British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

The procedural show, which was originally broadcast on BBC One, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘New Tricks’ is set to air on Filmon can be streamed this this evening at 6:00-7:10pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode from series 10 of ‘New Tricks,’ which is titled ‘The Little Brother,’ was written by Julian Simpson, and directed by Metin Hüseyin. The episode shows that as Lane (Alun Armstrong) comes to terms with life after UCOS, Esther (Susan Jameson) asks him to help find a missing friend.

