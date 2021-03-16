A House Guest Becomes the Focus of Alice’s Schemes on Mercy Street

While many people may have diverse political and lifestyle views, they can still bond over the natural desire to help others who are in need. That’s certainly the case for the opposing sides of the medical television series, ‘Mercy Street.’ The historical drama, which is set during the American Civil War,’ stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the real-life nurse-abolitionist, Mary Phinney. The fictionalized version of the nurse volunteers at the Mansion House Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, where people from both the North and South vow to overcome their differences to instead focus on healing the sick and wounded.

The show, which originally aired on PBS, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Mercy Street’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 10:30-11:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from season 2, which is titled ‘The House Guest,’ was written by Walon Green, and directed by Stephen Cragg. The episode follows a house guest as they become the focus of Alice’s (AnnaSophia Robb) schemes. Meanwhile, Mary falls gravely ill.

