Carey Mulligan Proves She’s a Promising Young Woman in Crime Thriller’s Blu-ray Giveaway

Provocatively prompting the need within both individuals and society as a whole to reexamine the way people treat others, especially when it comes to gender equality, isn’t always an easy feat in films, especially ones that aren’t based on true stories. But the timely drama, ‘Promising Young Woman,’ compellingly provokes that urgency in audiences through its strong-willed and determined title character.

While she can be viewed as a unique anti-hero at first glance, the eponymous main character ultimately proves to be a distinctly diverse and layered protagonist who knows what she wants to accomplish. She isn’t afraid to pursue her dreams of changing cultural views, no matter how primitive they initially may appear.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is distributing the acclaimed movie today on Blu-ray and DVD. The crime thriller is also now available on digital, after it was released in theaters last Christmas.

The Golden Globe Award-nominated black comedy marks the feature film writing, directorial and producing debuts of Emerald Fennell. ‘Promising Young Woman’ features an ensemble cast that’s led by Carey Mulligan in the title role. The thriller’s supporting cast includes Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Chris Lowell and Molly Shannon.

‘Promising Young Woman’ follows Cassie (Mulligan), a 30-year-old coffee shop worker who everyone used to say had the potential to do great things with her life. Her seemingly promising future came to end, however, after a mysterious event occurred while she was in medical school seven years earlier. The situation abruptly led her to stop her studies and derailed her professional aspirations of becoming a doctor.

Even several years after she stopped pursuing her dream, nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be, as she’s living a secret double life by night. After she has an unexpected encounter with one of her former classmates from medical school, Ryan (Burnham), at the coffee shop where she works, Cassie starts to believe that she finally has a chance to right the wrongs of the past.