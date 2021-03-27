Jardine and Reid Investigate a Hypnotist Who’s Suspected of Murder on Taggart

Sometimes it takes a tough and experienced detective who had worked his way up through the ranks to guide young new recruits to success as they enter the police force. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the Scottish crime drama show, ‘Taggart.’ The eponymous lead character, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart, who was played by Mark McManus (until the actor’s death in 1994), is the perfect officer to advise the latest group of detectives. The television series, which is set in the Maryhill CID of Strathclyde Police, follows the detectives as they solve crimes in the Greater Glasgow area.

The Scottish BAFTA-winning show, which is the UK's longest-running police drama, premiered in 1983 on the British ITV network, and ran until 2010.

The second episode from series 11, which is titled ‘Black Orchid,’ was written by Glenn Chandler, and directed by Richard Holthouse. The episode follows Jardine and Reid (James MacPherson and Blythe Duff) as they investigate an embittered stage hypnotist who’s suspected of using his powers to commit a murder by remote control.

