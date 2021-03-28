Connect with us

Hugh’s Plans to Leave Whyhope Forever are Upended on The Heart Guy

Actor Ryan Johnson stars on the ‘Tell Her, It’s Over!’ episode of the Australian medical comedy-drama television series, ‘The Heart Guy.’

Sometimes the seemingly most tragic events eventually end up becoming the most beneficial influences on a person’s life. That’s certainly the case for the eponymous protagonist in the award-nominated medical television show, ‘The Heart Guy.’

The Australian comedy-drama focuses on the daily life of actor Rodger Corser’s title character, Hugh Knight, a rising gifted heart surgeon who’s high opinion of his talent eventually led to his from grace. As a result, the doctor receives a life-changing punishment from the Medical Tribunal: he’s forced to work for a year as a country GP at an under-resourced, small-town hospital in his home town of Whyhope.

Repeats of ‘The Heart Guy’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 7:10pm-8:10pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode of Series 3 of ‘The Heart Guy,’ which is titled ‘Tell Her, It’s Over!,’ was written by Tony McNamara, and directed by Geoff Bennett. The episode shows that Hugh’s plans to leave Whyhope forever are upended when tragedy strikes. Meanwhile, Penny makes a fateful decision about her love life.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

