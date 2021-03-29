Video Interview: Daniel Robaire and Adwin Brown Talk Safer at Home (Exclusive)

People often don’t witness the true demeanor of their friends, as well as the full extent that the law will take to suppress their behavior, until they’re propelled into extreme situations. That’s certainly the case for the ensemble group of characters in the new horror film, ‘Safer at Home.’

The seven friends, who are also engaged in several romantic relationships, have had to alter their lives on an extreme level after the resurgence of COVID-19, a couple of years after the pandemic began. With new extreme laws now even restricting the times they can leave their homes, the group is relegated to only socializing together through a video online chat service. While celebrating one of the friends’ birthdays, a harrowing chance encounter between one of the couples quickly escalates, which leads the entire group to panic for their lives.

‘Safer at Home’ is now playing in select theaters and on VOD and Digital, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. The drama was written by Will Wernick and Lia Bozonelis, the former of whom also directed, and served as a producer on, the movie. The thriller stars Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk and Daniel Robaire.

Set two years into the pandemic, ‘Safer at Home‘ follows a group of friends as they throw an online party with a night of games, drinking and drugs. After taking an ecstasy pill, things go terribly wrong, and the safety of their homes become more terrifying than the raging chaos outside.

Robaire and Brown generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘Safer at Home’ during individual exclusive interviews over Zoom Among other things, the actors, who play new couple Liam and Ben, discussed why they were drawn to play the their characters, and how they became attached to star in the film; their experience of only seeing each other in person while they shot the drama, and interacting with Wernick and the rest of their co-stars entirely over Zoom; how shooting their scenes over the video online chat service influenced their physicality during the production; and why it’s important to focus on the social issues that have been affecting America during the pandemic in this type of movie.

Watch our exclusive interviews with Robaire and Brown about, and the official trailer for ‘Safer at Home‘ below.