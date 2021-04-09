Connect with us

Havoc Ensues Amongst Three Generations During Family Celebration in Crappy Mother's Day Exclusive Trailer Premiere

Havoc Ensues Amongst Three Generations During Family Celebration in Crappy Mother’s Day Exclusive Trailer Premiere

A scene from the trailer of director Dan Karlok’s comedy, ‘Crappy Mother’s Day.’

Fun family festivities don’t always go according to plan, as the different generations often don’t agree on how everyone should lead their lives. The clash between the relatives is being highlighted in the upcoming comedy, ‘Crappy Mother’s Day,’ which Uncork’d Entertainment is set to release On Demand on May 4.

In honor of the film’s distribution, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the trailer for the feature, which was written by Bill Rutkoski, and directed by Dan Karlok. The movie stars Kristen Krak, Addison Anderson, Jackie Debatin, Bill Rutkoski, Vivien Landau, John Rutkoski, Mike Rutkoski, Marie Lenzi, Louis Mustillo, Billy Garan, Alexa Rae, Ruya Koman and Ayala Feinstein.

‘Crappy Mother’s Day’ follows three generations of women as they attempt to celebrate the title holiday, but things go sour from the beginning, as things are not quite right with this family. There’s the gruff father, a domineering grandmother, whacky middle-aged uncles and a grandpa who’s buried in the back yard. The celebration ends quickly when a shocking secret that was kept from everyone for years is now revealed.

Karen Benardello

