Connect with us

Roland Buck III Informs Munro Chambers He’s Throwing Him a Surprise Party in Taking the Fall Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Roland Buck III Informs Munro Chambers He’s Throwing Him a Surprise Party in Taking the Fall Exclusive Clip

Published on

(L-R): Actors Roland Buck III and Munro Chambers star in director Josh Marble’s drama, ‘Taking the Fall.’

Learning to maintain the willpower and ability to not take conscious decisions for granted, and not indulge in petty situations, can be difficult for any adult. The process can be even more challenging for a millennial who’s just regaining their freedom following a legal battle. That’s certainly the case for actor Munro Chambers’ character of Tyler in the new drama, ‘Taking the Fall.’

The coming-of-age film is being released today on VOD platforms, including on iTunes. The official distribution comes after the movie screened at film festivals across the country. It was honored with such trophies as the Audience Award at the Charlotte Film Festival, Runner up for Best Feature at the Myrtle Beach Film Festival and Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the Chain NYC Film Festival.

In honor of the drama’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Tyler as he initially objects to attending a party his friend, Justin, who’s played by Roland Buck III, is hosting in his honor after he’s released from prison. Tyler tries to insist that “getting out of prison” parties don’t really exist. In response, his friend tries to assure him that rappers and millionaires who are arrested for embezzlement have such parties all the time, so he definitely deserves one for his sentencing for the possession and distribution of marijuana. Justin also assures Tyler that he can do whatever he wants that night, since it’s his party.

In addition to Chambers and Buck, ‘Taking the Fall’ also stars Avalon Penrose (‘Hades,’ ‘Woman Up’) and Katie Gill (‘My Synthesized Life,’ ‘Baby Daddy’). The movie was written by Steven Hellmann and directed by Josh Marble, and the duo also served as producers on the feature.

‘Taking The Fall’ follows Tyler as he returns home from a six year prison sentence, and is surprised with a reunion with his former college friends. He’s also shocked to discover that they’ve all veered off course under the pressure of millennial culture. Over the course of a tense dinner party, Tyler tries to come to terms with just how far they’ve all steered from their previous plans.

For more information on ‘Taking The Fall,’ visit the film’s official website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Taking the Fall Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Taking the Fall Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Josh Marble's drama, 'Taking the Fall,' which features actors Munro Chambers and Roland Buck III.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top