Harriet Madeley Can’t Remember Why She’s Being Tested in The Facility in Horror Film’s Exclusive Clip

Receiving medical tests can enough of a terrifying experience, but not remembering why you’re getting the examinations is even more harrowing. That’s certainly the case for actress Harriet Madeley’s character of Grace in the new horror film, ‘The Facility,’ which is now available on DVD and Digital, courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment.

In honor of the sci-fi drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Very Normal.’ In the clip, Grace is questioned by actor Adrian Edmondson’s character, The Interviewer, in a medical facility. He asks her if she remembers why she’s receiving the tests, and she responds that she doesn’t, which he replies is “Very normal.”

‘The Facility’ was written and directed by Matt Mitchell. The action movie serves as the sequel to the filmmaker’s horror movie, ‘The Rizen.’ In addition to Madeley and Edmondson, the new follow-up also stars Michael Fatogun, Sarine Sofair, Kevin Leslie, Sophie Miller, Marcus Bronzy, James Barnes, Lewis Saunderson, Clarice Burton, Connor Williams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Sally Phillips, Stephen Marcus, Laurence Kennedy, Jenny Lathan and Carol Cleveland.

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Facility’:

In 1955, NATO and the Allied Forces conducted secret, occult experiments in a bid to win the Arms Race. They succeeded, but what they unleashed almost tore our world apart. Now a group of young urban explorers and a private military unit could become the final pieces in a 60-year plan to reopen a door that should have stayed closed.