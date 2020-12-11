Connect with us

Harriet Madeley Can’t Remember Why She’s Being Tested in The Facility in Horror Film’s Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Harriet Madeley Can’t Remember Why She’s Being Tested in The Facility in Horror Film’s Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actress Harriet Madeley appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director Matt Mitchell’s action horror sci-fi film, ‘The Facility.’

Receiving medical tests can enough of a terrifying experience, but not remembering why you’re getting the examinations is even more harrowing. That’s certainly the case for actress Harriet Madeley’s character of Grace in the new horror film, ‘The Facility,’ which is now available on DVD and Digital, courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment.

In honor of the sci-fi drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Very Normal.’ In the clip, Grace is questioned by actor Adrian Edmondson’s character, The Interviewer, in a medical facility. He asks her if she remembers why she’s receiving the tests, and she responds that she doesn’t, which he replies is “Very normal.”

‘The Facility’ was written and directed by Matt Mitchell. The action movie serves as the sequel to the filmmaker’s horror movie, ‘The Rizen.’ In addition to Madeley and Edmondson, the new follow-up also stars Michael Fatogun, Sarine Sofair, Kevin Leslie, Sophie Miller, Marcus Bronzy, James Barnes, Lewis Saunderson, Clarice Burton, Connor Williams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Sally Phillips, Stephen Marcus, Laurence Kennedy, Jenny Lathan and Carol Cleveland.

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Facility’:

In 1955, NATO and the Allied Forces conducted secret, occult experiments in a bid to win the Arms Race. They succeeded, but what they unleashed almost tore our world apart. Now a group of young urban explorers and a private military unit could become the final pieces in a 60-year plan to reopen a door that should have stayed closed.

Summary
'The Facility' Exclusive Clip
Title
'The Facility' Exclusive Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Matt Mitchell's action horror sci-fi film, 'The Facility.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top