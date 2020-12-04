Actor Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick Gets Mugged in Black Pumpkin Exclusive Clip

The innocence and fun of Halloween is being taken away from two small town preteens in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Black Pumpkin.’ The two friends are forced to survive through a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse on Halloween night in 2018, after they accidentally awaken an evil that has lain dormant for decades. The preteens’ fight against the monster known as Bloody Bobby will begin when Uncork’d Entertainment releases the drama this Tuesday, December 8 on DVD and Digital, including iTunes, Vudu, Xbox, Google Play, Amazon, DirecTV, Dish Network, Fandango Now and iNDEMAND.

In honor of ‘Black Pumpkin’s official distribution, after it garnered positive feedback on the film festival circuit, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama. The clip, which is titled ‘Pork Chop Gets Mugged by the Bark Brothers,’ follows Lawrence, who’s nicknamed Pork Chop and portrayed by Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, as he’s chased by the Bark Brothers down the street. Once the two brothers catch Pork Chop, they hold him down and ask why he was spying on them.

In addition to Kilpatrick, ‘Black Pumpkin’ also stars Dogen Eyeler (‘Paw Patrol’), Gemma Brooke Allen (‘Seal Team’), Kamilla Alnes (‘American Horror Story‘), Ellie Patrikios (In The Blink of An Eye), Alix Lane (One Minute Worlds), Jacques Derosena (‘The Wire’), Connor Weil (‘Scream: The TV Series’), Christopher DeMaci (‘The Silent e’), Malaak Hattab (‘Meth Head’), David Uchansky (‘Max Neptune and the Menacing Squid’), Curt Clendenin (‘Legend of Fall Creek’), Ryan Poole (‘Power Rangers’), Jo Osmond (‘Doctor Who’), Jordyn Lucas (‘Room 104’), Brittany Belt (‘The Rookie’), Tasha Dixon (‘CollegeHumor Originals’), and Joseph Barone (‘American Horror Story‘). The movie was written, directed and produced by Ryan McGonagle.