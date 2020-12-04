Connect with us

Jackie Falcon is Lured Into a Deal with Lucifer in The Devil’s Heist Exclusive Clip

HORROR HEADLINES

Jackie Falcon is Lured Into a Deal with Lucifer in The Devil’s Heist Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actress Jackie Falcon and actor Mike Ferguson appear in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Fernando Acevedo’s horror film, ‘The Devil’s Heist.’

Actress Jackie Falcon is creating a mutually beneficial relationship with Lucifer in the upcoming horror film, ‘The Devil’s Heist.’ The performer’s character, Cathy D, is teaming up with the drama’s title character to take out their mutual desire for revenge on former convict Ted in the feature, which will be distributed this Tuesday, December 8 on VOD and Digital, courtesy of Midnight Releasing.

In honor of ‘The Devil’s Heist’ release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the movie. In the clip, Cathy meets Lucifer, who’s played by Mike Ferguson, and they decide to work together to bring Ted down, and give him what he deserves.

Besides Falcon and Ferguson, the film also stars Bryan Sapphire, Sandra Rosko and Sheri Davis. The film was written by Sapphire and Sophia Louisa Lee, and directed by Fernando Acevedo.

Midnight Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Devil’s Heist’:

After being released from prison, Ted and his associates rob Coven National Bank. It’s only later that they find out it’s owned by Lucifer, and the employees who work there are witches.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'The Devil's Heist' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'The Devil's Heist' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Fernando Acevedo's horror film, 'The Devil's Heist,' which features actress Jackie Falcon and actor Mike Ferguson.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top