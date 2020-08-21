Helen Udy is Descending Into Madness in Evil Under the Skin Exclusive Clip

Actress Helen Udy is descending into madness in her latest horror film, ‘Evil Under the Skin.’ Her protagonist of Sophie in the drama is initially happy to spend the weekend reconnecting with her daughter in a house in the woods. However, their jovial reunion soon takes a turn for the worst, which leaves the mother to frantically contend with the evil that’s lurking around them.

Midnight Releasing is set to distribute the terrifying genre movie On Demand and DVD on Tuesday, September 8. In honor of the film’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Sophie is sitting alone on a log in the woods, and is emotionally and silently rocking back and forth, deep in thought.

The drama was written by Luc Bernier, and written by Jeff Schneider. In addition to Udy, ‘Evil Under the Skin’ also stars Carl Bailey, Tim O’Hearn, Donna Hamblin, Pamela Sutch and Angela Barajas.

Midnight Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Evil Under the Skin’:

A mother and daughter head off for a secluded weekend to reconnect. But little do they know the sordid past of the home they’re staying in, let alone the strangeness it attracts, as they descend into madness.