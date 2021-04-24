Connect with us

The Title Medieval Detective Discovers That Not All Pilgrims are as Pious as They Seem on Cadfael

NEWS

The Title Medieval Detective Discovers That Not All Pilgrims are as Pious as They Seem on Cadfael

Published on

A scene from the British period historical mystery television drama series, ‘Cadfael.’

The fight to uncover the truth behind society’s most devious crimes is important in any era. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist on the period British television series, ‘Cadfael.’ The eponymous medieval detective, Brother Cadfael, was played by Derek Jacobi, on the show, which is set in the 12th century in England, and based on ‘The Cadfael Chronicles’ novels by Ellis Peters.

The historical drama, which originally aired for four series in the mid-1990s on ITV, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Cadfael’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 9:20pm-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode from Series 4 of ‘Cadfael,’ which is titled ‘Pilgrim of Hate,’ was written by Richard Stoneman, and directed by Ken Grieve. The episode follows Cadfael as he discovers that not all pilgrims are as pious as they seem when a putrid corpse is discovered on Holy Day.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top