Chris Birkett’s Precious Love Music Video Review

Artist: Chris Birkett: Lead vocals, guitar and bass; Paul DeLong: drums; Bill King: Keyboards; Gene Hardy: Sax; and Taylor Abrahamse: Background vocals.

Music Video: ‘Precious Love;’ Released: February 14, 2021

True love can powerfully transform people’s spirit and and humility, and lead them to embrace a more positive, playful outlook on humanity. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Chris Birkett passionately emphasizes the idea that relationships can create a confidence in people on his latest single, ‘Precious Love.’

The Toronto-based producer-composer-sound engineer released the song and its accompanying video on Valentine’s Day to honor his wife, Joan Prowse, on the 10-year anniversary of their first meeting. The duo met when Birkett was performing with Canadian-American singer-songwriter, Buffy Sainte-Marie at a Massey Hall concert; Prowse was in attendance at the show because she had made a documentary about Sainte-Marie, who’s an Oscar-winning composer. Birkett and Prowse ended up marrying two years later, in a church near where they met at the concert.

In raspy, soulful vocals, the musician croons throughout ‘Precious Love’ about how the power of love profoundly impacts the world. Through the help of an infectious melody and a catchy rhythm, he also shares his sincere belief that Prowse is perfection, and helps make his dreams come true. His upbeat vocals are aided by a soaring sax, thunderous drum beats and glimmering guitar riffs that are effortlessly interwoven together to create hypnotic hooks and radiant, energetic harmonies. The sentimental instrumental and Birkett’s sultry vocals perfectly emphasize the emotional highs of finding and maintaining true love.

The track’s infectious alt-pop melody and catchy, upbeat rhythm are on full display in its accompanying music video. The singer pays an emotional tribute to his wife throughout the video, during which he’s singing ‘Precious Love’s vocals and playing the guitar, and is accompanied by his backing musicians in his house studio. The musicians’ playing is sentimentally intercut with clips and photos of his connection with Prowse, including of them in a church and in front of a café. The couple’s eternal love is clearly evident through the musician’s affectionate vocals and guitar playing, as well as the way they looked at each other in the visuals of them together.

Combined with a whimsical blend of the sax, guitars and drums, the musician's latest pop-soul single is the perfect love song for not only his wife, but everyone who has enjoyed a passionate romance with their true love.

