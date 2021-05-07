The Title Doctor Becomes Concerned When a Teenage Girl Begins Looking After Her Two Sisters on Doctor Finlay

Medical heroes are some of the best people to hold society together during times of crisis. That’s certainly true with the title character of the British drama series, ‘Doctor Finlay,’ which takes place in the 1940s after he returns from war service. The successful BBC series, which was set and filmed in Scotland, stars David Rintoul as the courageous Dr. John Finlay.

‘Doctor Finlay’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 9:20-10:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 2, which is titled ‘Childsplay,’ was written by Peter Hammond, and directed Patrick Lau. It follows the title doctor as he becomes concerned when a teenage girl begins looking after her two sisters. Meanwhile, and Dr. Neil (Jason Flemyng) becomes emotionally involved in the case of a dying TB patient.

