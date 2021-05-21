Actor Jesper Christensen Fights For His Worker’s Rights During World War II in Into the Darkness Exclusive Clip

The disintegration of a family amidst political turmoil and unrest is just as relatable now as it was during World War II. The new war drama, ‘Into the Darkness,’ depicts a family falling apart amid Denmark’s slow slide into fascism under the shadow of the Third Reich.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to release the movie today in U.S. theatrical and VOD platforms. In honor of the drama’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The clip follows Hans Jensen (Benjamin Boe Rasmussen) as he’s approached by police during one of his shifts at work. He tells them that he doesn’t want to go with them, as he’s working, after which his director, Karl Skov (Jesper Christensen), approaches the officers. The sergeant, Mortensen (Jesper Lohmann), tells Skov that he’s been instructed to detain communists, which Hans admitted to being. The director tells his worker to let him handle the situation, and informs Mortensen that Hans is a good worker, so he’ll be fighting the detainment.

‘Into the Darkness,’ which is in Danish with English subtitles, was directed by Anders Refn (who’s ‘Drive’ and ‘Only God Forgives’ scribe-helmer, Nicolas Winding Refn‘s father), who also co-wrote the script with Flemming Quist Møller. In addition to Christensen, Rasmussen and Lohmann, the film also stars Bodil Jørgensen, Mads Reuther, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Sara Viktoria Bjerregaard, Lue Dittmann Støvelbæk and Sylvester Byder.

The movie, which has already topped the Danish box office, won the jury prize at the Goa International Film Festival. The filmmakers are currently in pre-production for the drama’s sequel, which will serve as the second installment in a planned trilogy.

Through a family and the relation between father and son, ‘Into the Darkness’ follows the dilemmas of the Danish population during World War II. Like the government, the farmers and the industry, the father, a successful owner of a big electronics factory, tries to make the best of the situation to keep the wheels rolling. However this leads him into a problematic collaboration with the Germans. His son, on the contrary, reacts against the increasing oppression and persecution of Jews and communists by joining the rising resistance movement.

For more information on ‘Into the Darkness,’ visit the movie’s official website.