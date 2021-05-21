Punk Rock Band Musicians Use Their Spare Parts to Fight For Their Lives in DVD Giveaway

The effects of leading a rock star lifestyle can ultimately become more deadly than anyone expected. That’s certainly the case for the members of the all-girl punk band, Ms. 45 in the body horror film, ‘Spare Parts.’ After seemingly making a lasting impression on an audience member during a performance in a remote bar, the female musicians must not only fight back against the fanatic to not only be able to play another show, but also save their lives.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the feature on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, June 1. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail for an SRP of $28.96. The discs will include commentary with the director and cast, interviews with the cast, fight training videos and behind the scenes photo gallery as bonus features.

In honor of ‘Spare Parts’ DVD and Blu-ray distribution, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Spare Parts’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until June 1, the day of the movie’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On June 1, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Spare Parts’ is set in a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, where Ms. 45 rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. But their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them and starts customizing them.

Slowly they begin to gain consciousness and, in total shock, realize their arms have all been replaced with axes and chainsaws to fight gladiator-style in a junkyard arena owned by a sadistic emperor, who forces them into the battle of their lives with one prize in mind: their freedom.

The film was written by David Murdoch (‘The KNTV Show’) and Svet Rouskov (‘Darken: Before the Dark’) and directed by Andrew Thomas Hunt (‘Blackout’). The drama stars Julian Richings (‘Chaos Walking’), Michelle Argyris (‘General Hospital’), Emily Alatalo (‘Mother!’), Kiriana Stanton (‘The Expense’) and Chelsea Muirhead (‘Slo Pitch’).