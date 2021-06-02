Connect with us

Actor Will Brandt’s Protagonist Pleads For Redemption in Exclusive American Desert Teaser Trailer Premiere

MOVIES

Actor Will Brandt’s Protagonist Pleads For Redemption in Exclusive American Desert Teaser Trailer Premiere

Published on

Actor Will Brandt stars in writer-director-producer Adrian Bartol’s drama, ‘American Desert.’

The demons of the past are haunting actor Will Brandt’s protagonist of Matt Benning in the upcoming drama, ‘American Desert.’ After returning home to America, the main character, who’s an Afghanistan combat veteran, becomes entangled in a web of drugs, violence and toxic love that submits him to flee to the desert and plead for redemption.

The movie is set to premiere as the Opening Night film at the Brooklyn Film Festival this Saturday, June 5 at 9:00pm EST at Windmill Studios (300 Kingsland Ave). In honor of ‘American Desert’s debut screening, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the feature’s teaser trailer.

Adrian Bartol wrote, directed and produced the drama. In addition to Brandt, ‘American Desert’ also stars Ruby Modine (‘Shameless,’ ‘Happy Death Day‘), Michael Ironside (‘Total Recall,’ ‘Starship Troopers’) and Robert LaSardo (‘The Mule,’ ‘Nip/Tuck;).

Set in 2010, ‘American Desert’ follows 24-year-old Matt as he returns home from Afghanistan to a wrecked economy. Demons of war haunt him and a romance blossoms as he drags his unwilling soul to normalcy. But for him, destiny is no cookie cutter house. A vortex of drug use and violence pushes him into working for a psychopathic meth dealer. His only escape then becomes surrendering to the majestic and unforgiving isolation of the the title desert.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Premiere of 'American Desert' Teaser Trailer
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Premiere of 'American Desert' Teaser Trailer
Description

ShockYa is exclusively premiering the teaser trailer of writer-director-producer Adrian Bartol's drama, 'American Desert,'' which stars Will Brandt, Ruby Modine, Michael Ironside and Robert LaSardo.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top