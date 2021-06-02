Actor Will Brandt’s Protagonist Pleads For Redemption in Exclusive American Desert Teaser Trailer Premiere

The demons of the past are haunting actor Will Brandt’s protagonist of Matt Benning in the upcoming drama, ‘American Desert.’ After returning home to America, the main character, who’s an Afghanistan combat veteran, becomes entangled in a web of drugs, violence and toxic love that submits him to flee to the desert and plead for redemption.

The movie is set to premiere as the Opening Night film at the Brooklyn Film Festival this Saturday, June 5 at 9:00pm EST at Windmill Studios (300 Kingsland Ave). In honor of ‘American Desert’s debut screening, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the feature’s teaser trailer.

Adrian Bartol wrote, directed and produced the drama. In addition to Brandt, ‘American Desert’ also stars Ruby Modine (‘Shameless,’ ‘Happy Death Day‘), Michael Ironside (‘Total Recall,’ ‘Starship Troopers’) and Robert LaSardo (‘The Mule,’ ‘Nip/Tuck;).

Set in 2010, ‘American Desert’ follows 24-year-old Matt as he returns home from Afghanistan to a wrecked economy. Demons of war haunt him and a romance blossoms as he drags his unwilling soul to normalcy. But for him, destiny is no cookie cutter house. A vortex of drug use and violence pushes him into working for a psychopathic meth dealer. His only escape then becomes surrendering to the majestic and unforgiving isolation of the the title desert.