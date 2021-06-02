Filmmaker Chloe Traicos is Introducing Jodea with Comedy’s Free Exclusive Virtual Pre-Screening This Week Here on ShockYa

Relentlessly doing whatever it takes to follow her dream of becoming a successful actress has worked out for filmmaker Chloe Traicos‘s title protagonist in the new romantic comedy, ‘Introducing Jodea.’ Audiences can witness the struggling eponymous performer’s journey to achieve her professional goals through a free exclusive virtual pre-screening of the movie here on ShockYa.

The virtual pre-screening will begin tonight at 11pm ET/8pm PT, and will run for 48 hours, through this Friday, June 4 at 11pm ET/8pm PT, to coincide with the official theatrical release this weekend. A Vimeo screening link of the film, along with a password, is included below.

The virtual pre-screening is helping promote the comedy’s distribution in theaters nationwide on Friday. The theatrical release comes after the movie won over 10 major awards, including Best Comedy at the L.A. Indie Film Festival and Best Director at the Florence Film Awards.

Besides playing the title character in ‘Introducing Jodea,’ Traicos also wrote the script. The comedy was directed by JD Cohen, and co-stars Jeff Coppage, Kent Hatch and Ryan Pratton.

‘Introducing Jodea‘ chronicles how the eponymous protagonist’s fortune change when a world famous movie director, Zac Kawalsky (Coppage), drives into the back of her car. The accident allows Jodea to use the opportunity to beg the filmmaker for a role in his latest action feature, and both of their lives soon begin to change, seemingly for the better.

Click here for ShockYa’s free exclusive ‘Introducing Jodea’ virtual pre-screening link, and enter the passsword: Jodea2021