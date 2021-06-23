Actress-filmmaker Gia Skova’s Protagonist Defends Herself Against Government Agents in The Serpent Exclusive Clip

Becoming one of the government’s most lethal weapons can ultimately backfire for an agent when they’re no longer considered to be a useful asset to their mission. That’s certainly the case for actress Gia Skova’s protagonist in the new action film, ‘The Serpent.’ The performer’s character of Lucinda Kavsky discovers that she’s being set up by her own agency as she begins to unravel a massive conspiracy.

The movie is now playing in select theaters, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. In honor of ‘The Serpent’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Lucinda as she’s sitting innocently at home, until a squad of snipers forcibly enter her apartment. In order to defend herself, she pulls out her own gun, until one of the men inform her that she’s under arrest for the murder of one of their fellow agents. He suggests that she doesn’t resist, to which she gives a snarky response.

In addition to starring in the movie, Skova also made her feature film writing, directorial and producing debuts. In addition to Skova, ‘The Serpent’ also stars Travis Aaron Wade, Craig Conway, Alexandra Tebano and Nigel Vonas.

‘The Serpent’ follows Agent Lucinda Kavsky (Skova), a highly trained CIA agent who’s one of the agency’s most lethal weapons, who’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn. Along the way, she’s surprised to discover that she’s being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy.