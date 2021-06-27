Musician Schuyler Fisk is Set to Enter the Eastside with Exclusive Single Art Premiere

Singer-songwriter Schuyler Fisk is set to enter a new dimension of her musical career with the upcoming release of her new song, ‘Eastside.’ The track is being distributed on Friday, July 9, as the first single from her upcoming album, ‘We Could Be Alright.’ In honor of the tune’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering its single art.

‘Eastside’s distribution is supporting ‘We Could Be Alright’s upcoming release, which is set to be unveiled later this year. The album will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.

‘We Could Be Alright’s distribution comes after Fisk’s debut album, ‘The Good Stuff,’ debuted on Billboar’’s Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. Schuyler later released her sophomore record, ‘Blue Ribbon Winner,’ as well as a Christmas record, ‘Sounds of the Holiday,’ and an LP under her side-project band’s moniker, FM RADIO, called ‘Out of the Blue.’

The musician’s active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly Spotify subscribers and over seven million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with such artists as Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin, and The Weepies. Fisk has also been active in writing and recording tracks for the soundtracks for such film and television shows as ‘The Last Kiss,’ ‘Safe Haven,’ ‘Dear John,’ ‘Hart of Dixie’ and ‘Ugly Betty.’

As an actress, Fisk has appeared in several movies and television series, including ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘I’m Reed Fish,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Gus Van Sant’s Restless,’ ‘The Best of Me’ and ‘Every Other Holiday.’ She’s currently in pre-production on the upcoming theatrical release, ‘Sam and Kate,’ in which she’ll star alongside Dustin Hoffman, Jake Hoffman and her mother, Sissy Spacek.