Connect with us

WWE Star Taya Valkyrie is Striving to Overcome Her Troubles in Unchained Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

WWE Star Taya Valkyrie is Striving to Overcome Her Troubles in Unchained Exclusive Clip

Published on

WWE star-actress Taya Valkyrie appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-director-producer Raphaello’s action thriller, ‘Unchained,’ which is titled ‘Bum.’

WWE wrestling star-actress Taya Valkyrie’s protagonist in the upcoming action thriller, ‘Unchained,’ is realizing that the only way to bounce back to the top is to reach rock bottom first. The character’s journey to overcome the difficulties in her life, as well as fight for survival, will be highlighted when the film is released digitally on July 2 by Leomark Studios.

In honor of ‘Unchained’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Bum.’ The clip follows Valkyrie’s character, Regina, as she offers money to a homeless man. He thanks her for the gesture, but asks if she’s sure she doesn’t want to keep the money herself, as it looks as though she’s having a bad day. When she responds that it’s only going to get worse, he encourages her by telling her that sometimes people have to hit rock bottom before they can bounce back to the top.

‘Unchained’ was directed by Raphaello, who also co-wrote the script with his fellow producers, John Bryan and Ilia Constantine. In addition to Valkyrie, the drama also stars Academy Award nominee, Eric Roberts, as well as Mair Mulroney, Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Kasarlina Wang, Svetlana Constantine and Larry L Andrews.

In ‘Unchained,’ an idealistic woman is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others who are doomed to the same endless cycle.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Unchained' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Unchained' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director-producer Raphaello's action thriller, 'Unchained,' which is titled 'Bum,' and features WWE star-actress Taya Valkyrie.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top