Katharine Isabell’s Paranoia Drives Her and Her New Friend Apart in The Green Sea Exclusive Clip

Katharine Isabelle and Hazel Doupe are being force to contend with their sinister pasts in the upcoming mystery drama, ‘The Green Sea.’ The actresses’ characters in the movie ultimately turn on each other after their paranoia over their former lives catching up with them begins to haunt them.

Trinity Creative Partnership and Reel 2 Reel Films are set to distribute ‘The Green Sea’ on Digital and VOD next Tuesday, July 13. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘I Trusted You.’ In the clip, Simone’s (Isabelle) paranoia drives a wedge between her and her new friend (Hazel). ‘I Trusted You’ also features actor Michael Parle as The Collector.

In addition to Isabelle, Doupe and Parle, ‘The Green Sea’ also stars Jenny Dixon (‘Full Circle’), Dermot Ward (‘Game of Thrones’) and Zeb Moore (‘Hexing’). The movie was written and directed by Randal Plunkett.

‘The Green Sea’ follows Simone, an American writer living a solitary life in the Irish countryside, as she’s haunted by visions of her past, which begin to intertwine with the fantasy world of the novel she’s writing, and blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Her life changes when the protagonist of her book, known only as Kid (Doupe), appears to her as a victim of a drunk driving incident that forces the pair together. This sets up the beginning of an unlikely relationship, which ultimately sets off a chain of events that force Simone to face her sinister past.