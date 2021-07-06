Connect with us

Katharine Isabell’s Paranoia Drives Her and Her New Friend Apart in The Green Sea Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Katharine Isabell’s Paranoia Drives Her and Her New Friend Apart in The Green Sea Exclusive Clip

Published on

Katharine Isabelle appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director Randal Plunkett’s mystery drama, ‘The Green Sea.’

Katharine Isabelle and Hazel Doupe are being force to contend with their sinister pasts in the upcoming mystery drama, ‘The Green Sea.’ The actresses’ characters in the movie ultimately turn on each other after their paranoia over their former lives catching up with them begins to haunt them.

Trinity Creative Partnership and Reel 2 Reel Films are set to distribute ‘The Green Sea’ on Digital and VOD next Tuesday, July 13. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘I Trusted You.’ In the clip, Simone’s (Isabelle) paranoia drives a wedge between her and her new friend (Hazel). ‘I Trusted You’ also features actor Michael Parle as The Collector.

In addition to Isabelle, Doupe and Parle, ‘The Green Sea’ also stars Jenny Dixon (‘Full Circle’), Dermot Ward (‘Game of Thrones’) and Zeb Moore (‘Hexing’). The movie was written and directed by Randal Plunkett.

‘The Green Sea’ follows Simone, an American writer living a solitary life in the Irish countryside, as she’s haunted by visions of her past, which begin to intertwine with the fantasy world of the novel she’s writing, and blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Her life changes when the protagonist of her book, known only as Kid (Doupe), appears to her as a victim of a drunk driving incident that forces the pair together. This sets up the beginning of an unlikely relationship, which ultimately sets off a chain of events that force Simone to face her sinister past.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive The Green Sea Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive The Green Sea Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Randal Plunkett's mystery drama, 'The Green Sea,' which is titled 'I Trusted You,' which features Katharine Isabelle, Hazel Doupe and Michael Parle.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top