The Legendary Skinwalker Unleashes an Ancient Evil on the World in Western Thriller’s Exclusive Clip

A shot from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Robert Conway’s Western thriller, ‘Skinwalker.’

A search for treasure unexpectedly turns into a horrific fight for survival for an unsuspecting hunter in the new Western, ‘Skinwalker.’ The cowboy’s battle against the creature he unwittingly releases will be seen around the world when Uncork’d Entertainment distributes the film on DVD and Digital on July 13.

In honor of ‘Skinwalker’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which was written, directed and produced by Robert Conway. The thriller stars Eva Hamilton, Cameron Kotecki, Amelia Haberman, Dan Higgins, Daniel Link, Charlie E Motley, Edward Rodriguez, Nathaniel Burns, Liz Manning, Victorio Pope, Jeff Yazzie and Becky Jo Harris.

The movie follows the hunter, who, after looting a Native American burial site, unleashes the legendary title Skinwalker, a shape shifting demon, onto an unsuspecting world. Once thought to be only a legend, the ancient evil returns from the grave to wreak a terrible vengeance on all who are unfortunate enough to cross its path.

