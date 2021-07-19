The Team Looks Into the Death of a Boy Who Drowned in Concrete on Waking the Dead

It takes a special police force to be able to contend with society’s most reprehensible crimes, including fanaticism within different religions, international organized crime, war crimes and murder. But the fictional London-based Cold Case unit is readily able to handle any challenge that comes its way on the hit British crime drama television series, ‘Waking the Dead.’ The team is composed of highly skilled CID police officers, a psychological profiler and a forensic scientist who fearlessly do whatever it takes to track down the perpetrators of unsolved transgressions.

The International Emmy Award-winning police procedural has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run. The show was celebrated when it originally aired on BBC One between 2000-2011.

Repeats of ‘Waking the Dead’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest feature-length episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 7:40pm-9:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode of Series 6 of ‘Waking the Dead,’ which is titled ‘Wren Boys,’ was written by Declan Croghan and Barbara Machin, and directed by Tim Fywell. The episode follows a female scientist who joins the team as they look into the death of a boy who drowned in concrete.

