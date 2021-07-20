Dom is Shocked When He Discovers Carole’s Secret on Holby City

Sometimes keeping secrets buried can be especially difficult, especially in hospitals, whose mission is to maintain life and healthy behavior. For the doctors, nurses and staff of the British medical drama television series, ‘Holby City,’ keeping their own behavior classified isn’t always as easy as keeping their patients’ confidentiality.

‘Holby City,’ which is a spin-off show from the BBC medical drama, ‘Casualty,’ follows the lives of the medical and ancillary staff at the fictional hospital in the title city. The show, which airs new episodes weekly on BBC One, is also being broadcast on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 2:50-3:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 16 of Series 23 of ‘Holby City’ was written by Joe Becky Prestwich, and directed by Christopher McGill. On the episode, Dom (David Ames) is shocked when he discovers Carole’s (Julia Deakin) secret. Meanwhile, Hanssen (Guy Henry) is torn as to how to handle Abs’s secret, and Josh (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) tries to prove to Ange (Dawn Steele) that he’s up to the role of being a father.

