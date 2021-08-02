1st Base Runner’s Only One Music Video Review

Band: 1st Base Runner: Musician: Tim Husmann: All instruments and vocals

Music Video: ‘Only One;’ Released: July 30, 2021; Producer: Tim Husmann; Mixing Engineer: Colin Bricker at Mighty Find Productions in Denver, CO; Mastering: Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound in Edgewater, NJ

Many people often struggle to find their way during relentlessly challenging times. But Austin, Texas-based artist, Tim Husmann, who performs under the stage name, 1st Base Runner, is powerfully highlighting people’s journey of finding their rightful life path in the new music video for his song, ‘Only One.’ The video’s unveiling is supporting his recently released stellar debut alternative-shoegaze-electronic album, ‘Seven Years of Silence,’ which features the indie-rock track.

The record stunningly highlights the musician’s vulnerabilities as he delves into the fundamental truths about what it means for people to be present on their own terms in modern culture. Like ‘Only One,’ all of his multi-layered songs also enthrallingly explore how people’s shortcomings, and at times inability to meet the expectations that are placed on them, ultimately end up humanizing them.

‘Only One’ features Husmann’s signature intense, heightened emotions, which are largely highlighted by his striking guitar playing that will surely draw listeners into his world, as it support his breathy but equally commanding voice. He emotionally croons in those dynamic vocals that he wanted to be the only one who loves the person he’s involved with, as they try to rebuild their relationship.

The captivating video for the emotionally revealing track follows the singer-songwriter as he sits on a chair that’s set against dark shadows, which mirror his at-times gloomy, pessimistic view on the likelihood of romantic relationships succeeding. He contemplates how he’s been unable to love the person he was with at times throughout the tune, which is visually emphasized through the chair he was sitting on falling from under him.

There are also daunting images of a house, broken heart, second chair and flowers in dimmed, muted colors throughout the majority of the video, which powerfully represent the strained relationship between Husmann and the person he loved. But the broken heart, chairs and flowers eventually come back together in the house in a striking visual representation of their reunited love and ability to overcome any obstacle they face.

Husmann proves what a noteworthy musician he is with the recent release of the music video for ‘Only One.’ The song and its accompanying video features the musician’s signature intense, heightened emotions through his striking guitar playing and equally commanding vocals. The artist proves his undeniable talent in connecting with his listeners by sharing his personal vulnerability of wanting to be the only one who loved the person he was with on the unforgettable indie-rock track.

