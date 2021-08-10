6 Films About Student Life You Should Watch

The time spent in college or university is probably the most exciting period of one’s life. It’s when you finally start becoming independent, meet tons of new people, and also feel the stress of adult life when you barely have any time for yourself sometimes. This is also when chores that need to be done, along with a part-time job hit you hard. The need to have a personal life doesn’t go anywhere either.

However, it’s not that bad, so you shouldn’t be afraid of going to university or college. Firstly, the fun, the valuable experience, and the knowledge are always worth it. And secondly, one can always hire a personal essay writer to help you out. Specialists from EssayPro are dedicated to helping overloaded students cope with their assignments. You can be sure that they’ll do everything on the top level. Don’t hesitate to use their services anytime you feel like it, it’s really helpful.

Okay, now you have time to watch some movies. But which ones to choose? There are so many of them. To help you out, we made a list of the best films about student life.

source: Unsplash

‘Dead Poets Society’ – 1989

‘Dead Poets Society’ is a teen drama about a group of students and their brilliant teacher, who inspires them with his beautiful poetry. The story takes place in 1959 at a fictional super-prestigious boarding school for the chosen ones.

The plot tells us about a shy freshman Todd Anderson, who, along with other newcomers, finds their teacher’s methods pretty unusual but very interesting. Soon, they found out that he used to be a part of the Dead Poets Society. After that, they’ll meet many hardships and adventures as a group. It’s a beautiful story about students, poetry, their daily lives, and friendship.

‘Easy A’ – 2010

This is a movie that looks like a pure comedy at a first glance. But ‘Easy A’ isn’t just a comedy, it’s a complicated story about human relationships, lies, and the silly misconceptions of young people, who are ready to sacrifice anything just to feel like a better member of the school society.

It all starts when Olive Penderghast, who tells us the whole story through a webcam, lies about having lost her virginity with a college boy to her very conservative Christian friend. And from this moment on, her student life turns upside down. Overall, this is an absolutely great film when you want an interesting movie with many plot twists and some comedy.

‘Superbad’ – 2007

‘Superbad’ is one of the classic teen comedies about high school. Starring some of the most iconic actors of this genre, Jonah Hill and Michael Sera, it tells a story about two best friends who are just about to graduate high school. What’s also interesting, is that the directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg started working on the script when they were only 13 years old.

The plot consists of typical teen boys’ adventures. First, one of them wants to go to a girl’s house, so the other one agrees to buy alcohol for him. Of course, nothing works out as planned, as they dive into a lot of funny coincidences and adventures. It’s a classic comedy about boys in puberty, and that’s what makes it so brilliant.

‘Rudy’ – 1993

‘Rudy,’ contrary to the previously mentioned comedies and half-dramas, is fully dedicated to showing how one young man can overcome all the challenges life presents him with, even if all the circumstances are against him. It’s considered one of the dramas about college, and one of the most inspirational movies ever.

Rudy, whose real name is Daniel Eugene Roettinger, dreams about becoming a football player for Notre Dame University’s student team. But it takes him three years to only get into, and it’s only the beginning of his hard path to success. Nonetheless, he manages to fulfill his dreams, even if it takes him a lot of dedication and willpower.

source: Unsplash

‘The New Guy’ – 2002

This movie is not just a teen comedy, but a memorial to the teen culture of the early 2000s. Of course, it wasn’t intended to become it. It’s just that it shows all the attributes of the youth of that age. The main character, named Dizzy, is an 18-year-old senior in high school. He has all the attributes of a cool dude from that period:

-Plays in a band

-Loves video games

-Has a cool haircut

-Wears stylish (at the time) clothes

-Has a “street reputation”

Okay, we admit it, he doesn’t have the cool look and reputation at the beginning. At first, he’s the typical outsider who only has a few friends he hangs out with. Dizzy is bullied by almost everyone and somehow ends up in jail. What seemed to be the end of his life became the start of a new one. And from that point forward, Dizzy is the cool guy. So, watch it to feel the nostalgia of those awesome times, even if you were too young to remember anything in 2002.

‘High School Musical’ – 2006

‘High School Musical’ could be considered one of the most iconic movies about the student life of all time. Even though some of us didn’t like it back at the time, now we all have to admit that it was brilliant. Right, it’s a musical, so it’s only logical that it’s not loved by everyone.

But the basic, but still interesting plot, brilliant actor play, and comedic value make it a must-watch for every student out there. The plot revolves around two high school juniors who fall in love with each other, the challenges their relationships meet, and all that teen drama around it. And don’t forget that the music itself is really catchy too!

Summing Up

Whether you’re only preparing for your high school or college life, or simply want to feel the nostalgia for these times, this list will surely evoke strong emotions. Some of these films are dramas, some are comedies, and some are a little bit of both. So, we hope that you have a great time watching them, and good luck with your own student life!