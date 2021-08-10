Connect with us

Movers Uncover the Horrors in Their Client’s Mansion in Stay Out of the Attic Blu-ray Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Movers Uncover the Horrors in Their Client’s Mansion in Stay Out of the Attic Blu-ray Giveaway

Published on

The Blu-ray cover for co-writer-director Jerren Lauder’s horror film, ‘Stay Out of the Attic.’

Striving to improve their lives can ultimately lead people to make decisions that initially appear to be beneficial to their futures, but ultimately end up causing them more harm than good. That’s certainly the case for the former prisoners in the horror movie, ‘Stay Out of the Attic,’ who take on a new job to help prove they’re acclimating to freedom after finishing their sentences. However, their lives are put in danger when they discover their new client has a sinister secret.

RLJE Films is set to release the drama next Tuesday, August 17 on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray. ‘Stay Out of the Attic’ will be sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96, and on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

In honor of ‘Stay Out of the Attic’s disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Stay Out of the Attic’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, August 17, the day of the discs’ distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On August 17, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Stay Out of the Attic’ marks the feature film directorial debut of Jerren Lauder. The helmer also co-wrote the script with Jason Scott Goldberg, Jesse Federman and Julie Auerbach. The drama stars Ryan Francis (‘Hell on the Border’), Morgan Alexandria (‘Forever My Girl’), Bryce Fernelius (’12 Gifts of Christmas’) and Michael Flynn (‘Wild Horses’).

In ‘Stay Out of the Attic,’ a group of ex-cons-turned-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter. As the night progresses, they uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Stay Out of the Attic' Blu-ray
Price
USD $28.96

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top