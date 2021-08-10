Movers Uncover the Horrors in Their Client’s Mansion in Stay Out of the Attic Blu-ray Giveaway

Striving to improve their lives can ultimately lead people to make decisions that initially appear to be beneficial to their futures, but ultimately end up causing them more harm than good. That’s certainly the case for the former prisoners in the horror movie, ‘Stay Out of the Attic,’ who take on a new job to help prove they’re acclimating to freedom after finishing their sentences. However, their lives are put in danger when they discover their new client has a sinister secret.

RLJE Films is set to release the drama next Tuesday, August 17 on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray. ‘Stay Out of the Attic’ will be sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96, and on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

‘Stay Out of the Attic’ marks the feature film directorial debut of Jerren Lauder. The helmer also co-wrote the script with Jason Scott Goldberg, Jesse Federman and Julie Auerbach. The drama stars Ryan Francis (‘Hell on the Border’), Morgan Alexandria (‘Forever My Girl’), Bryce Fernelius (’12 Gifts of Christmas’) and Michael Flynn (‘Wild Horses’).

In ‘Stay Out of the Attic,’ a group of ex-cons-turned-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter. As the night progresses, they uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion.