Exclusive: Actor Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is Leading the Fight Against Demonic Creatures as Production Begins on Horror Film 213

UFC fighter Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has been cast in director
Asif Akbar’s action crime thriller, ‘The Commando.’

UFC fighter-turned-actor Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is set to lead the fight against a swarm of demonic creatures outside his apartment in the new creature feature, ‘213.’ ShockYa is exclusively announcing that the horror thriller, which marks Cerrone’s first lead role in a film, is scheduled to begin principle photography this month in New Mexico.

The drama is being directed by Lance Kawas, who also wrote the script with John Sullivan. The screenplay was based on an original story by James Raptoplous and Michael Pizzimenti.

Kawas, Asif Akbar and Al Bravo are serving as producers on the movie, under the banner of Al Bravo Films and Avail Entertainment. The world-wide sales representation for ‘213’ will be handled by Premiere Entertainment Group and one of its executive producers, James Raptoplous

In addition to Cerrone starring in the main role of Greg Rourke, the thriller has also cast Brande Roderick in the lead female role of Cindy. ‘213’ follows Greg as he becomes trapped in his apartment by a swarm of demonic creatures that are outside his door. He must find a way to survive the night and escape from room number 213.

