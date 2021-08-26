Connect with us

Creating the Best German Sausage is the Ultimate Dream in American Sausage Standoff Exclusive Clip

A scene from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Ulrich Thomsen’s comedy-drama, ‘American Sausage Standoff.’

The ultimate American dream for many people is to overcome social injustices in order to achieve their ultimate professional and personal goals. That’s certainly the case for the protagonists in the upcoming comedy, ‘American Sausage Standoff,’ which is a social satire about the nexus of identity fear in small communities.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to distribute the character driven feature in theaters and on VOD tomorrow, August 27. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the project.

‘American Sausage Standoff’ was written and directed by Ulrich Thomsen, who also served as a producer with Henrik Puggaard. The comedy stars Antony Starr (the Emmy-nominated hit series ‘The Boys’), Ewen Bremner (‘Wonder Woman’), W. Earl Brown (‘Deadwood,’ ‘There’s Something About Mary’), Joshua Harto (‘The Dark Knight’), Clark Middleton (‘Kill Bill: Vol. 2’), Chance Kelly (‘Generation Kill’), Gareth Williams (Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’) and Sarah Minnich (‘Better Call Saul’).

Set in the small American town of Gutterbee, ‘American Sausage Standoff’ follows two hopeless dreamers as they join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant. Their quest comes at the irritation of the town’s residents, who want to keep Gutterbee wholly American.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Ulrich Thomsen's comedy-drama, 'American Sausage Standoff.'

