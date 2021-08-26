Swissx is commemorating pop culture history with distinctive, exclusive NFT art of such entertainment and political icons as artist Andy Warhol, singer Ray Charles, actor Jack Nicholson, the Monopoly Man and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The company’s users can own a piece of the history by investing in the art at fractions, starting at one percent.

The Warhol NFT is being sold in one percent increments of $950 USD, or it can be bought in full for $95,000 USD, which will buy out all other owners shares. The large portrait of the famed artist is a replica of a three feet by two feet acrylic canvas created by Alec Monopoly in 2010. Users who buy into the NFT will receive a miniature glass icon of the painting, an electronic certificate of ownership, network Recognition for 10 years and an optional spot on the piece’s list of owners on Swissx’s website.

Swissx users interested in the Charles NFT can pay $270 USD for a one percent ownership in the piece, or pay $27,000 USD for a complete buy out. The four foot by three feet acrylic canvas was created in 2010 by Remy Bond.

The Nicholson NFT can be purchased in one percent increments of $1,200 USD, or in full for $120,000 USD. Buyers will receive an electronic certificate of ownership, a network recognition for 10 years and an optional spot on the piece’s list of owners on Swissx’s website. The three feet by three feet acrylic canvas was created in 2010 by Monopoly.

Swissx users interested in buying the Monopoly Man Makes Music NFT can pay $1,450 USD for a one percent fraction or $145,000 USD for a complete buy out. With the purchase, the buyer will receive an electronic certificate of ownership, a network recognition for 10 years and an optional spot on the piece’s list of owners on Swissx’s website. The four feet by three feet acrylic canvas was created in 2010 by Monopoly.

Art lovers interested in buying the Clinton NFT can pay $480 USD for a one percent fraction orS $48,000 USD for a complete buy out. With the purchase, the buyer will receive an electronic certificate of ownership, a network recognition for 10 years and an optional spot on the piece’s list of owners on Swissx’s website. The four feet by three feet acrylic canvas was created in 2010 by Remy Bond.

An NFT, or a nonfungible token, is a digital file that’s created by using blockchain computer code. It can be bought using cryptocurrency, and exists as a unique file that can’t be duplicated, and is often just admired digitally. Swissx’s NFTs can be purchased on its website.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy marijuana and cannabis use. Its products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.