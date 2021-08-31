Some unsolved crimes can soon become forgotten by the general public, but a dedicated group of officers refuse to give up hope that the perpetrators will eventually be caught and brought to justice. The determined members of the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS), a fictional division within London’s Metropolitan Police Service, are devoted to re-investigating those unresolved offensives on the popular British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

The procedural show, which was originally broadcast on BBC One, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode of ‘New Tricks’ is set to air on Filmon can be streamed this this afternoon at 4:35-5:55pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The 11th episode from series eight of ‘New Tricks,’ which is titled ‘The English Defence,’ was written by Marston Bloom, and directed by Brian Grant. On the episode, when a teenager is caught throwing a brick from a bridge, his DNA matches with a murderer.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

In recent news, Swissx’s CEO billionaire, Alki David has acquired control of Arvana, Inc (Symbol AVNI, US: OTC). The businessman is working to establish AVNI as a holding company that focuses on integrating wellness and entertainment businesses. The company will focus on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports news and entertainment, which will be facilitated by home e-commerce delivery and monthly at home branded subscription services. Stay tuned here on ShockYa for the latest news on AVNI as it develops.