Ariel Sekiya Tries to Call a Truce in Ouija Japan Exclusive Clip

A group of housewives are frighteningly learning that petty local gossip is the least of their concerns after they unwittingly unleash an evil local deity that wants them to embark on a battle royal in the upcoming horror film, ‘Ouija Japan.’ The female-led action movie is emphasizing that engaging in a seemingly innocent interaction with the title Ouija board may actually lead the women to want to take the others down-for good.

Leomark Studios and TokyoSHOCK Japan are distributing the drama on October 19 on Amazon Prime Video and on Blu-ray. In honor of the ‘Ouija Japan’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Let’s Call a Truce.’

The film was written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker, Masaya Kato. The movie stars Ariel Sekiya, Miharu Chiba and Eigi Kodaka.

‘Ouija Japan’ follows Karen (Sekiya), an American housewife who’s living in Japan who desperately wants to fit in with her new community, until peer pressure forces her to play the Kokkuri-san, the Japanese version of the Ouija Board, with the other housewives. During the game, the women unwittingly disrespecting a local deity, who sets them up to fight each other in a deadly game of battle royal.

During the women’s fight, a mysterious app gets installed on their phones to aid them in their battle. It offers the women tools to battle each other, which they buy with credits. But they realize that tthey better be careful with their spending.