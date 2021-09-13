Connect with us

A Face from Malick’s Past Turns Up on the Ward on Holby City

A Face from Malick's Past Turns Up on the Ward on Holby City

The cast of the British medical drama television series, ‘Holby City.’

Sometimes keeping secrets buried can be especially difficult, especially in hospitals, whose mission is to maintain life and healthy behavior. For the doctors, nurses and staff of the British medical drama television series, ‘Holby City,’ keeping their own behavior classified isn’t always as easy as keeping their patients’ confidentiality.

‘Holby City,’ which is a spin-off show from the BBC medical drama, ‘Casualty,’ follows the lives of the medical and ancillary staff at the fictional hospital in the title city. The show, which airs new episodes weekly on BBC One, is also being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 4:30-5:55am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 15 of Series 21 of ‘Holby City,’ which is titled ‘Recovery Position,’ was written by Nick Fisher, and directed by Jamie Annett. On the episode, a face from Malick’s (Jimmy Akingbola) past turns up on the ward, and the registrar’s emotions affect the way he treats the patient, forcing Ric (Hugh Quarshie) to intervene.

