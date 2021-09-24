Son of a local magnate murdered, Father Brown investigates

A scene from the British crime drama, ‘Father Brown’

Father Brown an empathetic British Catholic priest and an amateur detective solves murder cases taking place in his parish. Set in a fictional village of Kembleford, in the Cotswolds in England, Father Brown, a man of keen intelligence uses his insight into human behaviour and his life experiences to solve the cases.

The British Detective Drama series Father Brown is being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV . The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this afternoon at 12pm PST. It can be watched live or recorded and watched later at a convenient time.

In this episode, a leading aeronautics magnate, receives a note that his son, a pianist, and contestant in a local variety show, would be killed if he does not confess. Next morning the son is found strangled next to his piano in a locked house with only his father and butler present. When the rival ,reporter turned pianist is also murdered, Father Brown believes that the visiting psychoanalyst has the key to the double murders.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies, and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. Swissx TV focuses on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports, news and entertainment. It is a fully integrated E-Commerce TV with real time recommendations. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

